Wellesley Town Meeting Warrant revealed: Trees, large houses & more on agenda

Wellesley has posted the 2020 Annual Town Meeting Warrant, which is bursting with 50 important and interesting articles, from big budget items like water and sewer programs to citizen petitions on subjects like a fur sales ban, Indigenous Peoples Day (2 dueling articles), and greenhouse gas reductions.

The town’s Advisory Committee will hold a public hearing on the warrant articles on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Wellesley Police Department in advance of Town Meeting, which begins on March 30 at Wellesley Middle School.

Changes to Large House Review rules, and the name of the Board of Selectmen (Select Board would be the replacement, and that’s going to require a zillion changes to written materials at Town Hall) will be up for vote. So too will a new Historic District that covers 323 Washington St., the Wellesley Historical Society’s new headquarters at the Stanwood House, and a revised zoning bylaw related to tree protection.

Copies of the warrant are posted in the Town Clerk’s office, the Wellesley Police Department, and on the Town of Wellesley website (and a copy is embedded below). Residents may also request a copy from the Clerk’s office or the Selectmen’s office.

