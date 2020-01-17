Wellesley voter registration events on tap

The League of Women Voters of Wellesley will be on hand to register voters at two upcoming events:

For general public: Waterstone at Wellesley voter registration event

Monday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. in the River Room, Waterstone at Wellesley, 27 Washington St. (Open to the public)

For students: Wellesley High School voter registration event

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 10:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Wellesley High School Cafeteria, 50 Rice St.

Citizens may register to vote by mail, in person at the Town Clerk’s office, or may register, change address or change party affiliation online with a valid driver’s license or signature on file with a state agency. https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ovr/

For more information, https://my.lwv.org/massachusetts/wellesley or contact [email protected].

The deadline to register to vote in the presidential primary is Feb. 12.

Presidential primary – March 3 and Wellesley Town Election – March 17.