Wellesley’s birth to star on Chronicle TV show

WCVB’s Chronicle TV show is slated to feature a Hidden Histories segment on Monday, Jan. 6 about the founding of Wellesley, and how the Needham Poor Farm morphed into the Wellesley Country Club. Wellesley’s own Tory DeFazio will walk viewers through the history lesson.

The show starts at 7:30pm, but if you miss it on TV or by livestream, you should be able to find the Wellesley bit later on YouTube.

The segment was shot in mid-November at the obelisk near the Country Club parking lot that now marks the spot where the West and East Needham split was agreed upon in 1880 and then West Needham officially became the separate town of Wellesley in 1881.

