Wellesley’s Payton Moran lasted way longer on ‘The Bachelor’ than I did

I already had a tear in my eye after watching the Celtics fall to the lowly Washington Wizards on Monday night, and then one of the Swellesley Jrs., reminded us to tune in to “The Bachelor” to catch Wellesley’s Payton Moran in action as one of those vying for the heart of dreamy pilot Peter Weber on the ABC TV show. I don’t think we were watching for more than about 10 minutes and at least a half dozen of the contestants were weeping along with me.

I saw early on that Moran made the first cut, while 8 of 30 contestants did not receive a precious rose.

“Whew, we’ve still got a Swellesley story,” I said to myself.

Then I checked on the bread we had cooking in the kitchen… dozens of times. I peeked at the TV, then took a shower. I peeked at the TV, then did some paperwork that I’d been putting off. Then I put new ink in the printer. Been meaning to do that.

I hung in there during an airport-themed obstacle course and a bitter debriefing by those not chosen to go on a romantic flight with Weber.

But after hearing either the bachelor and the women refer to their time on this unreality show as a “journey” for about the 10th time (and there’s that dreaded word again in the tweet below, too), I couldn’t take it any more.

I parachuted outta there, no great loss to ABC (not their demographic).

Peter the Pilot’s journey as #TheBachelor has begun! Tweet us your reactions to the premiere episode for a chance to see your responses on #RealityCheck. Watch our full recap Tuesday at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT. pic.twitter.com/REV232Ii0D — People (@people) January 7, 2020

But I was happy to see when I checked in the morning that Moran had made it through the entire 3-hour premiere.

I’m told that those who make it further along get to host a hometown date. I’ll be appalled if I find out this happened under our noses in Wellesley.

So I guess we’ll have to stay plugged in to find out…or at least check social media following future episodes.

