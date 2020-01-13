World of Wellesley’s MLK breakfast to feature social justice panel discussion

The annual World of Wellesley community breakfast in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day will take place on Mon., Jan. 20, 2020, 8am – 10am at Alumnae Hall, Wellesley College.

The event will feature an inter-racial and inter-ethnic panel of social justice advocates who will provide insights on Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream and the fight for civil rights of Blacks, Indigenous People and Latin X. The talk will focus on where we are, where should we be and how can we get there together.

There will also be special performances by the Wellesley High School Cheer Team and the Kuumba Singers of Harvard University.

Please consider reserving a table, which could be used for your own group of 10 or donated for use by local students and community members. The donation for a table is $300* (10 people).

The donation for an individual ticket is $30. Students are $10 for full breakfast buffet.

Reservations due by January 17, 2020.

Free parking in Wellesley College garage (first right at main entrance on 135), and the building is accessible.

*To reserve tickets or a table and pay by check in advance or by cash or check at the door, please email your request to [email protected]. Mail checks to: World of Wellesley, P.O. Box 812381, Wellesley, MA 02482-0018.

This event is co-sponsored by World of Wellesley and Wellesley College.

At the 2019 breakfast, Claudia Fox Tree shined a spotlight on Native Americans.