Wellesley won’t have Lime bikes to trip over anymore

Wellesley wasn’t invited to take part in the dockless and shareable Lime bike experiment for 15 metro Boston communities in 2018. We got stuck with Ant bicycles until that business bugged out shortly after it started.

It doesn’t look like we missed much though.

According to Curbed Boston, Lime is ditching its Boston-area bike program to focus on scooters (not that Lime mentions this in a recent blog post about other cutbacks).

Would you like to see shareable electric scooters come to Wellesley? Yes

No

Maybe View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Even though Wellesley wasn’t officially part of the Lime program, plenty of the green bikes found their way into town, often abandoned at train stations, sometimes on sidewalks. One particularly pesky Lime bike made its way onto a Washington Street fence over the summer after it blocked the sidewalk for days.

We haven’t seen much in the way of shareable electric scooters in Wellesley, other than the occasional rogue Bird device. Well, I did need to dodge an electric skateboard rider on a Linden Street sidewalk this week.

Anyway, we look forward to the arrival of electric scooters and all other manner of newfangled vehicles in these parts. Should provide plenty of Swellesley Report fodder if they make their way into town…