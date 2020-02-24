Dana Hall Dance presents its annual dance concert, Acuity: Dana Hall Dances in 2020, on Friday, Feb. 28, and Saturday, Feb. 29, at 7:30 p.m., in Bardwell Auditorium. The performance is free and open to the public.

This year’s show features a mix of student choreography along with works from Director of Dance Devon Fitchett and Dance Faculty Member Mikaela Bradley. Students from all levels of the Upper School dance program will be performing works in modern, contemporary, ballet, jazz, hip hop and tap

Bardwell Auditorium is located on the Dana Hall campus at 37 Cameron Street. Please note that Bardwell is not wheelchair accessible. For more information, please contact Devon Fitchett at [email protected]