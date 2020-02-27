Apply for Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club scholarships by March 1, 2020

The Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club (WHJWC) is accepting scholarship applications for 2020-2021 through March 1, 2020.

In the 2019, the Club awarded a record $72,700 in scholarships and awards to 21 Wellesley students. Scholarships were given to graduating high school seniors and undergraduate college students in amounts ranging from $1,000 – $4,000.

Applications are evaluated based on demonstrated financial need, academic achievement, and involvement in community service. Applicants must be high school seniors graduating from Wellesley High School; Wellesley residents graduating from high school in or outside of Wellesley; or Wellesley residents currently attending undergraduate institutions on a full-time basis.

For more information about WHJWC’s scholarships programs, including how to apply, please visit: http://www.whjwc.org/ scholarships/. Scholarship applications must be submitted by March 1, 2020.

Additional one-time named awards:

The Patricia C. Doiron Memorial Scholarship recognizes a graduating high school senior who has shown a commitment to early childhood education through participation in the Child Lab program at Wellesley High School, established in memory of Mrs. Doiron, a former Club member.

The Suzanne Stevens Scholarship recognizes a high school senior (or current college student) who has demonstrated academic strength and a commitment to community service despite adversity or hardship, named in honor of Mrs. Stevens, a former Club president.

About the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club

The Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club is a group of women who work side by side to make a meaningful difference in our community by raising money and giving time to help those in need. We create dynamic fundraising events that celebrate our community and tap into the generosity of those around us. With the money raised, we give scholarships to deserving high school students and we fund programs that make a positive impact in the community, such as an anti-bullying campaign for middle school students. We also volunteer with organizations that are making a real difference, giving our time to help children with special needs, the elderly and families in crisis. The work that we do helps address some of the biggest challenges facing our society: mental health, hunger, access to education, poverty and domestic violence. In a world where problems are complex and the news is often bad, we’re making a measurable difference where we can — right here at home. For more information about our annual fundraisers and charitable giving, please go to www.whjwc.com.