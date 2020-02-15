Comedy show coming to secret Wellesley spot

We’ve got a secret: A comedy show is coming to Wellesley on March 7, but the exact location won’t be revealed to ticket holders until the day of the show.

Being the reporter types that we are, we know where it will be. But being the discreet reporter types that we are, we’re not going to say where.

Various Don’t Tell Comedy shows have been springing up across Boston and other parts of Massachusetts this year (we’ve threatened to go to music shows, such as those from Sofar, that operate on a similar concept, popping up in local homes or businesses). A source who says she’s been to such a show in Boston saw 4 comics at the event she took in.

The Wellesley edition of Don’t Tell Comedy is BYOB (and snacks), 21-plus, and starts at 7pm. Tickets cost $25, if you’re willing to take a chance.

