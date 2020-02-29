Documentary film screening at Wellesley Library: Ex Libris

There will be a two-part screening of American documentary Ex Libris: The New York Public Library at the Wellesley Free Library on March 2 and 9, 6:30pm. The 2017 American film by observational master Frederick Wiseman brings viewers the humor, compassion and soul within the walls of the NYPL. Each part is approximately 90 minutes, followed by discussion and refreshments. Generously sponsored by the Friends of the Wellesley Free Libraries.
EVENT: Film Screening of Ex Libris: The New York Public Library
DATES: Part 1 on Monday, March 2 & Part 2 on Monday March 9
TIME: 6:30pm
LOCATION: Main Library Wakelin Room
