Early Voting Feb. 24-28 in Wellesley for Presidential Primary

The 2020 Presidential Primary Election is on Tuesday, March 3.

Residents will be voting for the candidates of political parties as listed on the warrant.

Wellesley is offering early voting for residents from Monday, Feb. 24 through Friday, Feb. 28 at the following times and locations:

Date Warren Building 90 Washington Street Extended Hours and Locations Feb 24 8:00 am-5:00 pm ———– Feb 25 8:00 am-5:00 pm 5:30 pm-8:00 pm at Waterstone, 27 Washington Street Feb 26 8:00 am-5:00 pm 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm at Town Hall 525 Washington Street Feb 27 8:00 am-5:00 pm 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm at Town Hall, 525 Washington Street Feb 28 8:00 am-5:00 pm ———–

Residents who are not in Wellesley on March 3, and especially college students who are temporarily living out of Town, may vote absentee.

Absentee ballots are available at Town Hall or by mail at http://www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/elepdf/absentee/English-Absentee-Ballot-Application.pdf

Visit the Town Clerk webpages for more information on voting and elections.