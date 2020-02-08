Hear about latest Morses Pond plans

The Wellesley Recreation Department, with the assistance of Community Preservation funds, has hired a firm called Weston & Sampson to conduct a feasibility and design study of Morses Pond Beach and Bathhouse.
As part of their study, Weston & Sampson will be conducting a third public hearing (Feb. 12, 6pm) for residents & Morses Pond patrons to give their input on the work done thus far. (Our coverage of the August meeting.)
Morses Pond Beach & Bathhouse Feasibility and Design Study Public Hearing:
February 12, 2020 at 6pm
Wellesley Police Station/Kingsbury Room
485 Washington Street, Wellesley
Subscribe to Swellesley’s once-a-day email updates
Leave a Reply