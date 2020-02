There will be no weekend commuter rail train service between South Station and Framingham through May so that the MBTA can continue work on a safety system called Positive Train Control. Shuttle buses will replace trains on all 3 Wellesley commuter rail stops.

Shuttle buses will not stop at the following stations:

South Station

Lansdowne

Boston Landing

Newtonville

West Newton

Auburndale

