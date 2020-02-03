Make your Wellesley street improvement wishes known on map, at public hearing

You have 2 chances to give input on the future of Wellesley’s streets: on this interactive map and at a public hearing on Feb. 5 at 7:30pm at the Wellesley Police Station.

Wellesley is participating in the Complete Streets program though a $35,000 state grant that would go toward technical assistance and construction funding for improvement projects, which could include everything from new rotaries to bike lanes and trails.

Through Feb. 7 you can submit your suggestions on an interactive Complete Streets map, which is divvied up by quick fixes, current opportunities and future improvements.

Prior the Complete Streets public hearing on Feb. 5, the Wellesley Traffic Committee will host a presentation and discussion at 6 p.m. on the updated redesign of the rotary at the intersection of Great Plain Avenue, Wellesley Avenue and Seaver Street.