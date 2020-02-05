MassBay celebrates Black History Month with event series open to public

From MassBay Community College:

MassBay’s Office of Diversity, Student Engagement, the Humanities and Social Sciences Academy, along with Human Resources, have collaborated on campus-wide programming to celebrate Black History Month. The events will be held every Wednesday during February:

Feb. 5 12:30 – 1:30pm, Room W306 – Past and Present: A Black Man’s Historical Narrative

Hear from Dr. Lynn Moore who will discuss growing up during the height of segregation in the south in the 1950’s and his experience migrating to New England in the 1970’s.

Feb. 12, 11am – 12:30pm, Wellesley Auditorium – A panel discussion with Massachusetts State Representative Russell Holmes, and Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer

The panel will be focused on African-American political affiliation and activism in light of the upcoming presidential election.

Feb. 19 1:30 – 2:30pm, Library Atrium – Your Superhero Power…. Your Voice

Kurt Faustin, founder of TriUmph, a professional development and leadership coaching company, will be hosting this workshop. Hear a variety of poetry and spoken word recitations, and feel free to join in with your own material at the open mic session.

Feb. 26, 1 – 2pm, Wellesley Auditorium – Fashion Show with STEP and Hip-Hop Performances

Watch hip-hop, a series of STEP performances, and a fashion show featuring student models hitting the runway wearing African-themed apparel by a local designer, Nathalia Jmag.