Natick dog park coming soon

Natick’s new fenced-in dog park along Rte. 135 near the Middlesex Path is slated to open this spring, providing one of few dedicated off-leash options in the area.

An orientation for pet owners and potential pet owners is being held on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7pm at Morse Institute Library in Natick. It could be a good opportunity to hear how welcoming the Eddie’s Park might be to those who live outside Natick. Pooches are not invited to this meeting.

Organizers say they are “gathering a board of experts in the dog world. Learn more about responsible dog ownership and also bringing your dog to the park.” You can learn more about the park at the FIDO of Natick Facebook page.

Wellesley doesn’t have any fenced-in dog parks, though Centennial Reservation, Perrin Park and other open space in Wellesley are often used by free-range dogs, sometimes to the chagrin of those walking, running or playing. These parks are destinations for residents from Wellesley and beyond.

Some efforts have been made to spark discussion about a dedicated dog park in Wellesley, nothing official has happened. Needham’s got an official off-leash recreation area, but it’s only for Needham dog owners.

