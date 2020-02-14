Renaissance man Paul Hephill to speak at Rotary Club meeting, Feb. 18th

Paul Hemphill, author of Inspiration for Teens, which highlights over 200 life lessons from “a very unexpected source”, will be the speaker at the next Rotary Meeting at the Wellesley College Club on Feb. 18, 7pm.

After receiving a college degree in philosophy, Hemphill was drafted into the United States Army. He served in Vietnam as a chaplain’s assistant, and was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry. Following his military service, he went into broadcast sales and in the late 1970s led the most financially successful small market radio station in the nation.

Until late 2019, Hemphill was a successful marketing specialist who helped teenagers get into their first-choice colleges. He has written four other books, narrated the audio version of this book, and has written, produced, and narrated its video version. The videos make up a classroom course that is designed to be a new teaching model for how American History can be taught in our schools.

Instead of a textbook approach to history, the author sees the future of teaching history as a video-oriented and story-telling format that generates useful life lessons to inspire our youth to become better persons and better citizens.

All are welcome for the light buffet ($30) and easy conversation beginning at 6:15pm.

meal in the comment section of the registration.

The 7pm – 8pm meeting will address Rotary business and feature our guest speaker.

meeting and hear our guest speaker.

The Rotary Club of Wellesley is one of Wellesley's oldest community service groups and conducts local programs to benefit the Town of Wellesley.

