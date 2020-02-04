Wellesley POPs Cabaret fun and fundraiser at TCAN, Feb. 7

Wellesley Parents of Performing Students (POPS) invites the community to POPS Cabaret. Be part of a magical evening supporting performing arts in our community on Fri., Feb. 7, 2020 at 7pm at The Center for Arts in Natick (TCAN) at 14 Summer St., Natick. At this benefit event, Wellesley Public Schools parents and supporters of performing arts education will join together in an evening of celebration and community to benefit the K-12 educational program.

Expect a fun evening of show-stopping entertainment by 10 selected student performing groups from Wellesley High School and Wellesley Middle School, a delicious strolling dinner catered by Bakers’ Best, and fabulous silent and live auctions.