Wellesley ABC program looking for a home of their own

The Wellesley A Better Chance (ABC) program is actively seeking to purchase a 4+ bedroom home, within walking distance of Wellesley High School, for the program’s six scholars, resident, director and resident tutor.

The Wellesley ABC program provides academically talented and promising young women of color from underserved communities A Better Chance through enrollment at Wellesley High School and participation in a residential program. Wellesley ABC is committed to fostering the achievement of each student’s academic, personal and community-oriented goals through year-round support.

There are many benefits to selling your home directly to Wellesley ABC:

Potential for a charitable deduction.

Extended closing if desired.

No need to prep house for sale — ABC supporters will do the cosmetic work

And most importantly, you would be helping a great long-standing Wellesley organization.

ABC is over 75% there to its goal of $1.2 million to buy a new home. Donation info here.

Your donation to A Home of Our Own Campaign is a chance to be part of the fabric that creates opportunities of a lifetime for future scholars. We hope that you will join us in funding A Home of Our Own so we can continue to give our youth the truly priceless gift of education. Your support is essential.

Wellesley ABC is nearly 100% supported by Wellesley residents and businesses. Without your support, there would be no Wellesley ABC.

ABC’s Past, Present, and Future

The “A Better Chance National Program” was inspired by President John F. Kennedy and has opened the doors of educational opportunity and changed the lives of over 15,000 alumni nationwide. Wellesley ABC began in 1972, launched by two Wellesley College professors, Peter Sipple and Alice B. Robinson, in partnership with Wellesley High School and WHS teacher Jim Barr, as well as local volunteers. The Wellesley chapter was one of the first A Better Chance community school programs, created exclusively for girls at a public high school. Since then, over 75 scholars, women of color, have successfully graduated from the program. All of the Wellesley ABC scholars have graduated from a four-year college or university .

These scholars have progressed on to careers in medicine, law, education, business and more. Wellesley ABC continues to receive broad support from the community and, annually , over 100 volunteers continue to support this effort to provide academic success for those in the program. Wellesley College, in partnership with Wellesley Public Schools has had an instrumental role in anchoring the program in Wellesley.

