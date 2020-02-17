Wellesley Board of Selectmen issues statement regarding interactions with resident

The Wellesley Board of Selectmen has issued a strongly worded statement about its interactions with resident Ronald Alexander, who in February filed a police incident report in which the Wellesley Police Department says he shared an intention to file a criminal complaint against several town officials.

The town and Alexander share a long history based on his concerns about town operations and frequent public records requests related to those. He has also been active making such requests in other nearby communities, including Natick.

Alexander is running for both Moderator and Board of Selectmen in this year’s Wellesley Town Election. We reached out to him for comment on the statement, but had not heard back before posting this.