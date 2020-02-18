Wellesley business buzz: Wellesley Transportation; bank branch closing; Great Wok sign goes up; DPW seeks volunteers

This week’s Wellesley Business Buzz is sponsored by Wellesley Transportation. Owned and operated by Thomas Shinnick since 1995, Wellesley Transportation, formerly known as College Taxi, has been proudly serving Wellesley and the surrounding communities for over 90 years. Originally established in 1926, Wellesley Transportation provides on-time airport, local and long-distance transportation in luxury vehicles. For reservations, call or text 781-235-2200.

Wellesley Branch Closing

Rockland Trust Bank’s tagline is “Where Each Relationship Matters,” but those who frequent its Wellesley at 330 Washington St., will soon need to connect elsewhere. The bank’s parent company has petitioned the Massachusetts Division of banks for permission to close the branch on or about May 15. That Wellesley branch was a Ben Franklin Bank until 2009, when the name changed following an acquisition by Rockland. Nearby Rockland branches currently operate in Newton and Needham.

Wellesley will still have more than a dozen bank branches.

Don’t get your hopes up too high for another type of business filling the Rockland space, since it is already outfitted to support a bank. But you never know.

Great Wok sign goes up

The Great Wok, which appears to be getting closer to its opening at the Rte. 9 East space formerly occupied by The Wok, has installed a new sign. Longtime Chinese restaurant The Wok, changed hands last year.

DPW Park & Tree Division seeks volunteers

Wellesley ‘s Department of Public Works Park & Tree Division is responsible for maintaining town athletic fields, playgrounds, parklands, conservation areas, public shade trees, open spaces and the landscapes surrounding town buildings. It’s seeking volunteers who like to work outdoors in all weather conditions, can follow verbal & written directions , work independently and possess a strong work ethic. Volunteer responsibilities include regular hand weeding, removal of invasive plants, weed trimming of brick walkways, pruning, planting, watering, litter pick-up and emptying of trash barrels as needed.

Interested candidates can request an application by e-mail to [email protected] or call 781-235-7600, ext.3335 . Application deadline is March 6. 2020. Getting one of these gigs could gain you the sort of experience the DPW might like for its paid summer positions, too.

