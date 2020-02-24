Wellesley Club to hold Town Affairs Night, March 2

The Wellesley Club will host its annual Town Affairs Night on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Wellesley Country Club beginning with a social hour at 6pm, followed by dinner at 7pm.

This event provides an opportunity for members and invited guests to hear from municipal leaders about the major issues and articles coming before the upcoming Annual Town Meeting. This year, speakers will include: Todd Cook, Chair of the Advisory Committee ;Marjorie Freiman, Chair of the Board of Selectmen; and Melissa Martin, Chair of the School Committee. At the conclusion of their presentations, there will be a question and answer period.

As an expression of gratitude and appreciation for their service to the town, the Club has invited key staff members from the major town departments to attend the meeting. The membership will have an opportunity at that time to acknowledge and thank them for their work on behalf of the town.

About the Wellesley Club

The Wellesley Club is the oldest civic organization in Wellesley, having been established 130 years ago in 1889, and has been influential in the development of the Town. The Club’s mission is to promote literary and social culture among its members, with a focus on discussions relating to the welfare of the Town of Wellesley. The Club provides a forum for public discussion of

pertinent topics and an opportunity to meet and discuss a wide range of issues. Town residents with an interest in the Club should contact Club Secretary, Peter Cory at [email protected] or visit www.wellesleyclub.org .

Membership in the Wellesley Club is limited to 300 members and a Wait List of 100. Members may invite guests to the meetings.

For a copy of the Club’s Constitution and By-Laws, click here.

The process for membership in the Wellesley Club is by nomination from an existing Wellesley Club member. To be nominated for membership, a candidate must fill out the attached Proposal for Membership form, have it signed by your member sponsor and two directors. When completed, the form must be returned to the Club Secretary. At the next appropriate Board of Directors meeting, the nomination will be voted upon by the Board of Directors for acceptance to the Wait List and then formally presented to the club membership in the next meeting invitation.

