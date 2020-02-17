Wellesley Democratic Caucus: March 7

Wellesley Democratic Caucus

March 7th, 2020

9:00 AM Coffee and Mingling (Candidates welcome)

9:30 – 10:15 AM Registration

10:15 AM Caucus Begins

Wellesley Community Center

219 Washington Street

All registered and pre-registered Democrats in Wellesley are eligible to run for election as a Delegate to the State Convention. The 2020 Massachusetts Democratic Nominating Convention is being held in Lowell on May 30th. The Nominating Convention will vote on candidates for the US Senate ahead of the September Primary Election. Candidates must receive at least 15% support from Convention Delegates in order to be on the primary ballot, and the candidate who wins the majority of votes will receive the endorsement of the convention. The Convention is an opportunity for Democrats across Massachusetts to unite.

In addition, voter registration will be available at the March 7 Caucus for voters wishing to become registered Democrats and once registered will be able to run for election as a delegate that same day. RSVP