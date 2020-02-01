Wellesley Free Library book sale, Feb. 6 – 9

Calling all book lovers and bargain hunters: the Friends of the Wellesley Free Library Book Sale is February 6-9, 2020

The Friends hold three sales a year, in the spring, fall, and winter. The sales are their flagship events and primary fundraising activity. Thousands of gently used hard and soft cover books are available for sale across a broad selection of fiction and non-fiction organized by categories. There are also hundreds of CDs and DVDs for sale. The first night of each sale is for members only — a great reason to join the Friends.

Book sale dates and times:

Members-0nly preview: Thur., 2/6/20, 5pm – 9pm

Public Sale: Fri., Feb. 7, 9am – 6pm

Public Sale: Sat., Feb. 8, 9am – 5pm

Bag Sale: Sun., Feb. 9, 1pm – 5pm ($7 per bag)

Save the date for the Spring Book Sale — April 30 – May 3, 2020

