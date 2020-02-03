Wellesley Health Department issues Coronavirus update

From the Wellesley Health Department:

Wellesley Health Department (WHD) is monitoring the recent outbreak of Coronavirus. So far no one in Wellesley has been diagnosed with the virus. As of Saturday, February 1, 2020, there has been one confirmed case of Coronavirus in a Boston man in his 20s. The risk to the public from the Coronavirus remains low in the state, according to a statement released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) and the Boston Public Health Commission.

The WHD is receiving regular updates from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on this situation.

The Coronavirus is a respiratory illness that was first identified in Wuhan, China, by authorities in late December 2019 and has sickened a growing number of people in Asia, Australia, Europe and the United States. Some symptoms of this virus are similar to those experienced with colds or the flu.

Information about Coronavirus can be found on the CDC website.

