Wellesley High track & field dominance continues at D2 championships

Congratulations to the Wellesley High School girls’ & boys’ track & field teams, which on Feb. 13 once again won the Division 2 state titles in convincing fashion at the Reggie Lewis Track & Athletic Center.

For the girls, this is 4 indoor track & field titles in a row. The boys defended their title.

These teams graduate amazing athletes each year but have instilled a culture that attracts and develops more excellent athletes each season.

This time around, both teams relied on depth and teamwork. The girls won the 4×200 relay and finished second in the 4×400, while individually, Abby Comella placed second in the 300-meter race and Grace Wheelan came in 5th in the mile. The boys, as usual, wrecked the competition in the 4×800. Jackson O’Toole won the 1000m race, Derek Chalmers contributed in multiple events and won the 300m race, and Zach Barry ran to 2nd in the mile.

Full results here, plus more coverage by the Globe (subscription required).

We’d love to do a better job of keep you posted on Wellesley High School sports in the spring.

We invite coaches, team managers, parents, athletes to keep us updated on your season via this form