Wellesley homes for sale: From $10,000 to $11,000,000

The price range on available Wellesley, Mass., homes doesn’t get much wider than this.

An 1875 Stick Style Victorian (yup, that’s a thing) at 31 Elm St. could be yours for just $10,000. The catch is that you have to move the 3-story house, which of course could involve some fancy maneuvering through the streets, around wires, etc.

The gabled house and land it sits on sold for about $1.1M last July, and naturally this 2,673 sq. ft. home wasn’t going to cut it for the buyer regardless of its traditional features. Razing the house would involve the town’s teardown delay bylaw, so it’s not surprising to see the owner looking for a taker for an eye-catching amount.

At the other end of the spectrum, an $11 million house. This one includes land…and lots of it at 1-11 Kenilworth Rd. Yes, a house this massive takes up multiple street numbers. If you can afford this house, the nearly $60K in yearly taxes probably won’t faze you. The $11 million is well above the average $1.5M or so sales price in Wellesley.

Both of these homes are listed by Compass realtors.

This 10,099 sq. ft. mansion boasts 7 bedrooms, 8.5 baths, and gobbles up 2 lots. It has an in-ground hot tub, a tennis court and 11-foot beamed ceilings. With ceilings that high, this could be the perfect fit for the rest of the Boston Swell-tics (including 7 ft. 5-in. Tacko Fall) to make their move to be nearby fellow Celtics and Wellesley residents Gordon Hayward, Coach Brad Stevens and Team President Danny Ainge.

P.S., if anyone buys 1 of these properties after seeing this post, please mention to the realtors. Maybe they’ll be feeling generous and send us a cut.