Wellesley MLP pushing electric vehicles

Wellesley’s Municipal Light Plant has put on its public relations hat and is encouraging residents to learn more about electric vehicles.

The MLP’s new Wellesley Drives Electric website includes information on rebates and incentives for MLP customers who own or want to buy an electric vehicle, as well as event and other information. The MLP provides customers with incentives to charge their vehicles at off-peak times, for example.

This complements other MLP efforts to support energy efficiency among its customers.

The MLP is partnering with Energy New England, which serves municipal utilities in the northeast.

Other energy providers, like National Grid, are promoting similar programs, which include new infrastructure to support electric vehicle charging.

