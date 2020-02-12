Wellesley & Natick crowd thinks beyond pink at basketball games

A big crowd turned out Tuesday night at Wellesley High to watch the hometown Raiders face off vs. Natick in basketball and to raise funds for cancer research at the annual Think Beyond Pink night. Wellesley’s senior players, and their parents, were also honored at their last regular season home game.

The results on the court were tough to swallow for Wellesley, as the boys fell in overtime and the girls lost by a wide margin. But the overall feel of the night was rewarding, as players got into the spirit with pink headbands and bows, and the teams and fans belted out the national anthem before the girls’ game.

Generous fans donated gobs of money collected by players and volunteers wearing pink-aprons to support the cancer research fundraiser inspired by locals Carol Chaoui (Wellesley’s Wonder Woman) and Harry Clark (former girls basketball team manager), as well as others in their lives.