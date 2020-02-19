Wellesley Police log: Cop car smashed at senior living facility; perfume goes missing; drunk driving suspected near Westgate; elder services called

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of 2/10/20-2/15/20:

Arrests

On February 13, 2020 at 3:20 p.m. Officer Knapp was dispatched to the Waterstone condos for a female party who entered the building and refused to check in as required or identify herself. Officer Knapp located the female party in the building. He attempted to get her to sign in and she refused to do so. Officer Knapp spoke with the building director who verbally issued a no trespass order to the woman. She was accompanied to her motor vehicle and advised if she returned to the building she would be subject to arrest. She exited the parking garage in her vehicle. At 5:55 a.m. Officer Dennehy and Officer Knapp were dispatched to the parking lot for 27 Washington Street for a report of a female party driving around in the parking lot causing a disturbance and interfering with snow removal. The male reporting party stated that the female party, later identified as the same woman from earlier was driving her vehicle around in circles, honking her horn and yelling at the employees attempting to remove the snow and slush from the parking lot. Officer Knapp spoke with the property manager who stated he would like the woman removed from the parking lot. Officer Knapp attempted to speak with her as she was driving in circles, with her windows rolled down and loud music playing. Officer Knapp asked the woman to stop the vehicle so he could speak with her, she stated “I’ll knock the f*** out of you.” And continued to drive in circles. Officer Dennehy attempted to get her to stop her vehicle and had to move out of her way to avoid being struck by her as she was driving. Sgt. Lemenager also responded in a fully marked police car with the emergency lights illuminated and stopped in the parking lot. The woman drove into Sgt. Lemenager’s police car. When she struck the police car Officer Knapp removed her from her vehicle and placed her in custody. She was transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later transported to Dedham District Court.

Incidents

On February 10, 2020 at 3:07 p.m. Officer J. Popovski spoke with a female reporting party regarding some items missing from her apartment. She stated that two bottles of perfume and a Lands End vest were missing. The reporting party was unsure when the items went missing and she sometimes leaves her apartment door unlocked. Officer Popovski is investigating.

On February 11, 2020 at 11:18 a.m. Sgt. Gallagher assisted the Needham Police Department with an investigation. The report is incomplete at this time and no further information is available.

On February 11, 2020 at 2:13 p.m. Officer Cunningham spoke with a female reporting party regarding check fraud. The reporting party stated she received notification from her bank that her checking account was overdrawn. She went to the bank and learned that two checks in the amount of $20,000 and $21,800 were made out to town individuals unknown to her and her signature was forged on the checks. The check numbers were out of sequence. The bank will reimburse her for the forged checks.

On February 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Officer Pino spoke with a female reporting party regarding funds being taken from her bank account. She stated on January 27th she received some emails regarding passwords being changed on her online accounts. Over $1,500 had been used against her Nordstrom account. The incident is under investigation.

On February 14, 2020 at 1:50 a.m. Officer Knapp was dispatched to the area of Worcester Street and Westgate Road for a report of a single car crash. Upon arrival he observed a Toyota Camry with heavy drive side and rear end damage. He observed a female party leaning against the vehicle as well as a utility pole that was split in half and electrical wires that were hanging dangerously low. The female party walked towards Officer Knapp and was unsteady on her feet and stumbled as she walked. When he spoke with her he detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her, noticed her eyes were glossy and bloodshot and her speech was slurred. The female party stated she had been driving the vehicle and apologized drinking and driving. It appeared she was driving in the left travel lane, entered the center median, travelled back into the left travel lane, continued into the right travel lane, proceeded into the breakdown lane and then went off the road striking the utility pole, continued west before coming to a stop just prior to a second utility pole that was 50 feet away from the 1st pole. The female party was transported to the hospital for evaluation and will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operation of a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Marked Lanes Violation and Speed Greater Than Reasonable.

On February 14, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. Officer Griffin was dispatched to a residence for a medical call and noticed that the resident cannot get out of bed on his own and needs assistance to walk. The male party will call 911 if he needs to get out of bed to use the bathroom overnight and does not have assistance. Officer Griffin made a report of self-neglect to elder services.

On February 15, 2020 at 4:36 p.m. Officer Griffin was dispatched to a residence for a well-being check. The elderly female party residing at the residence would not open the door for a family member. The Wellesley Fire Department had opened the door prior of Officer Griffin’s arrival. The resident had locked the door because she felt someone was trying to harm her. The female party has recently been seeing and hearing things that are not happening. Officer Griffin notified elder services.