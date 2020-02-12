Wellesley Police log: Reported robbery stems from overheard joke; alleged OUI driver passed out with foot on brake

Wellesley Police log for the week of Feb. 3-9

Arrests

On February 4, 2020 at approximately 9:16 p.m. Officer Mankavech was on patrol on Worcester Street when he observed a Ford sedan and conducted a random query of the vehicle’s registration. The query showed there was an active default warrant issued by Chicopee District Court for the registered owner and his license was suspended. Officer Mankavech stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator and owner, and requested his license and registration. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on $100 bail.

On February 5, 2020 at 6:18 p.m. Officer Griffin was on patrol on Washington Street when he observed a Chevrolet van bearing a commercial registration without a company name on the vehicle. He conducted a query of the vehicle’s registration which showed that it was expired. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator, who provided him with his passport and stated he didn’t have his license with him. A query of his information showed he did not have a valid driver’s license. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and released on personal recognizance.

On February 6, 2020 at 5:40 p.m. Officer DiCenso was on patrol on Washington Street when she observed a gray sedan and conducted a random query of the vehicle’s registration. The query showed the vehicle did not have a valid inspection sticker. Officer DiCenso stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator, and requested his license and registration. A query of his information showed there was an active warrant issued by Somerville District Court for motor vehicle related offenses. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

On February 7, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. Officer Dixon was on patrol on Worcester Street when he observed a blue Dodge station wagon and conducted a query of the vehicle’s registration which showed there was an active default warrant issued by Natick District Court for the owner. Officer Dixon stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator and owner. She was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal $400 bail.

On February 8, 2020 at 3:44 a.m. Officer Gerard was traveling on Washington Street when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. He utilized the mounted radar unit in his vehicle to confirm that the Toyota was traveling 53 mph in a 30 mph zone. The vehicle turned onto Oakland Street and after coming to a stop proceeded through the red light on Oakland Street at Worcester Street. Officer Gerard stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator, and immediately detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage. He admitted he had consumed alcohol, his speech was slurred and he had difficulty following instructions. He agreed to take some reasonable tests of balance and coordination to determine if he was able to safely operate a motor vehicle. He was unable to successfully pass those tests. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

On February 8, 2020 at 11:22 p.m. Officer DiCenso was dispatched to the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts on Worcester Street for a report of an erratic operator that had pulled into the parking lot. Officer DiCenso located the vehicle and noticed that it was parked straddling 2 parking spaces and running. She approached the vehicle to speak with the operator, and noticed he was slumped over the steering wheel with his eyes closed. Officer DiCenso had to knock loudly to awake the driver. The vehicle began to roll forward as he had passed out with his foot on the brake. Officer DiCenso

had to instruct him more than once to put the vehicle in park before he was able follow her instructions. A query of his information showed that his license was suspended. During the motor vehicle inventory drug paraphernalia and a Percocet were located in the vehicle. The driver was taken into custody, transported to the station and during the booking process it was noted that his eyes were droopy, his pupils were constricted and his demeanor was lethargic. He was afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

Incidents

On February 3, 2020 at 11:29 a.m. Officer Harris spoke to a female reporting party regarding who stated a male party known to her had stolen two license plates she had in her apartment and has been using them. She became aware that the plates were taken from the apartment when she received pay by plate violation invoices and notification from another law enforcement agency. She provided Officer Harris with the name of the male party, but was not sure where he is currently residing and did not have a phone number to reach him. Officer Harris is investigating.

On February 7, 2020 at 10:06 p.m. Officer Misho spoke with a reporting party about a social media scam. The report is incomplete at this time and no further information is available.

On February 8, 2020 at 10:05 a.m. Officer Shore was dispatched to a residence on Oak Street for a report of a past breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. The reporting party noticed some loose change and a pair of earring on the floor mat. He believed approximately $15.00 was taken from the change drawer in the vehicle. The reporting party stated he left his wallet in the glove box and noticed a credit card was taken and $300 in cash. The vehicle was unlocked at the time. Officer Shore is investigating.

On February 9, 2020 at 8:37 a.m. Officer Barros spoke to a reporting party on Bellevue Road regarding youths that had removed driveway markers, other yard items and a decorative light pole with the underground wiring overnight. The report is incomplete at this time.

On February 9, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Officer J. Popovski was dispatched to the lower falls for a report of a robbery in progress which was reported by a customer. Once officers arrived they learned that there was no robbery that had occurred. It had been a joke between two employees that was overheard by a customer. One employee was at the register and asked another employee if there was anything he wanted. He replied the cash in the register. The employee did not realize there were customers nearby and did not mean to alarm anyone. The matter will be handled by the business.

