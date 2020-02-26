Wellesley Police log: Tesla driver splits utility pole; scooters after sunset; girl says she was followed; yelling at CVS; painter alleges revenge

A very busy Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of Feb. 17-23.

Arrests

On February 17, 2020 at 3:10 a.m. Officer Knapp was dispatched to the intersection of Pembroke Road and Cornell Road for a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole. The vehicle involved was a Tesla sedan and had left the roadway, struck a utility pole, splitting it into two pieces and there were wires laying on the roadway. The operator was not with the vehicle and had walked a short distance to his residence. Officer Knapp went to the residence and spoke with the operator, who was unsteady on his feet and had an odor of alcohol emanating from his person. He agreed to take some reasonable tests of balance and coordination. He was unable to successfully complete these tests. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

On February 17, 2020 at 12:21 p.m. Officer Mankavech was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when he observed a Nissan sedan traveling east with an improperly secured front license plate. He conducted a query of the vehicle registration which revealed that it was expired. Officer Mankavech stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator, who provided an expired New York license. Officer Mankavech confirmed that his license had expired in 2016 and he did not possess a license in Massachusetts. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

On February 18, 2020 at 7:40 p.m. Officer Mankavech was on patrol on Worcester Street when he observed a Kia sedan traveling in front of him. The vehicle was traveling at approximately 20 mph in a 40 mph zone. The vehicle then changed lanes from the right ravel lane to the left travel lane and continued to drive at approximately 20 mph. Officer Mankavech stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator and noticed both passengers were not wearing their seatbelts. He asked the passengers for their identifications and a query of a female passenger showed there was an active straight warrant for her arrest issued by Dorchester District Court for motor vehicle related offenses. She was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and was unable to post the $100 bail. She was transported to Dedham District Court on February 19, 2020.

On February 19, 2020 at 10:42 p.m. Officer Fritts was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on Central Street near Wellesley College. Officer Fritts spoke to both parties involved in the crash and a query of one of the operator’s information showed that his license was suspended and there was an active default warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and held on $100 bail.

On February 20, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. Officer Pino was dispatched to assist Officer Cunningham on a motor vehicle stop on Worcester Street near Edmunds Road. The operator of the truck Officer Cunningham had stopped had an active warrant issued by the Dorchester District Court. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and transported to Dedham District Court.

On February 22, 2020 at 8:58 p.m. Officer DeBernardi was on patrol on Barton Road near Cedar Street when he observed a white Ford SUV turn onto Barton Road crossing into the oncoming traffic lane. As the vehicle travelled along Barton Road there were several instances where both tires crossed the double yellow center line and then the vehicle exited back onto Cedar Street. Once on Cedar Street the vehicle drove almost entirely in the wrong lane. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator. Her eyes were bloodshot and glassy and her speech was slurred when she spoke. Officer DeBernardi also detected an odor of alcohol coming from the driver as she spoke. She agreed to take some reasonable tests of balance and coordination to determine if she was able to safely operate her motor vehicle. She was unable to successfully pass these tests. She was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

On February 23, 2020 at 6:53 p.m. Officer Griffin was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when his attention was drawn to three motorized scooters that were traveling westbound. His attention was drawn to the scooters as it was after sunset and motorized scooters are prohibited from being operated on public ways after sunset. He attempted to stop the scooters and was able to stop two of the three scooters. A query of one of the driver’s information showed that his license was suspended. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, and booked in the usual manner. An inventory search of his scooter revealed there were several double-edged blades in his backpack. He was released on $400 bail.

Incidents

On February 17, 2020 at 2:45 p.m. Officer Gerard spoke with a female party who wished to report that a black sedan was following her while she was walking along Cameron Street on February 16th when she was walking to the library and again on her way home from the library. She believed the operator was a male party. The operator did not make contact with the reporting party and the vehicle registration she provided was not a valid registration number.

On February 17, 2020 at 3:10 p.m. Officer Shore was dispatched to CVS pharmacy on Washington Street regarding an issue an employee had with a customer. The employee advised that a customer had made some comments to the employee that made the employee uncomfortable a few weeks ago and as a result was issued a letter of no trespass. The employee stated a family member of the individual was in the store today and began yelling at the employee. Officer Shore was able to contact the individual the no trespass order was issued against and advised him that it would be best to utilize another CVS location in the future. He agreed to do so.

On February 19, 2020 at 7:10 a.m. Officer Gerard was dispatched to a residence on Boulder Road for a report of an attempted breaking and entering. He spoke with the reporting party who stated it appeared someone had attempted to force open the front door at some point in the past few days. The reporting party opened the door from the inside and noticed there were pry marks near the area of the door latch. There was nothing reported missing from the residence and it did not appear entry had been gained. Officer Gerard was investigating.

February 19, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Officer Pino was spoke with a male reporting party who stated that his bank had noticed some attempted fraudulent activity related to his accounts. After speaking with his bank they indicated they would be monitoring his accounts closely. Officer Pino advised him to change his passwords to his email and not to give out personally sensitive information.

On February 19, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a male reporting party regarding a stolen package. The package was scheduled to be delivered on February 14th. The reporting party stated he received a notification that the package was delivered at 1:35 p.m. and had a family member look for the package at 1:38 p.m. and it was not there. He stated they live in an apartment building and the package was not located anywhere in the apartment complex. He had contacted the company he ordered the item from and was advised to file a police report. Officer Mankavech provided the reporting party with some suggestions on where to have valuable packages delivered in the future to avoid them being taken.

On February 20, 2020 at 12:06 p.m. Officer Kane spoke with a male reporting party regarding an internet scam. The reporting party had received a pop up message that said “Alert you have a virus on your computer. Your computer is locked. Call this phone number to unlock your computer. Microsoft Edge 1-866-379-9939” The reporting party called the number and allowed the female party who answered the phone access to his computer. The female party asked him to log into a couple of his bank accounts and then asked if he had recently used a credit card for an online purchase. He then received a call from a female party alleging to be from his credit card company who stated an attempted transaction in the amount of $12,000 was being processed and if he obtained gift cards to make a payment they would clear it up. He disconnected the call at this time knowing it was a scam and immediately contacted his credit card company and his financial institutions to place fraud alerts on his accounts.

On February 20, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Officer Mankavech was dispatched to the area of Francis Road for a report of a male party who appeared to be in his 20’s following a 12-year-old girl. The juvenile encountered the male party on Linden Street near Starbucks. As she walked away from that area the male party began walking behind her saying “number, number” and she continued to walk. She then walked towards the Sprague Field and called 911 and noticed the male party was no longer walking behind her. Officers checked the area and were unable to find a male party matching the description provided by the juvenile.

On February 21, 2020 at 10:53 a.m. Officer Cunningham spoke with a male party who is a painter who stated he suspected that an employee he fired had vandalized the inside of a home he had been working on. He stated on February 20th at 5:00 p.m. the worksite was secured and at 6:00 a.m. on February 21st there was paint spilled on a hard wood floor, thrown on walls, ceilings and windows damaging them. Officer Cunningham is investigating.

On February 22, 2020 at 3:51 p.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a female party regarding a lost passport. The reporting party last recalled having the passport on February 19th at the airport. She had contacted the airport and the passport had not been turned in. A police report was required to obtain a replacement passport.

On February 22, 2020 at 11:40 a.m. Officer Shore spoke with a female reporting party who stated she received a letter from Verizon Wireless confirming the addition of five telephone lines to her account. The reporting party stated she does not have a Verizon account and contacted them. The account had been opened online in Mississippi. The account was cancelled and the reporting party had already taken steps to monitor her credit to prevent future fraud.

