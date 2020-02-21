The Wellesley Republican Town Committee meeting on Wed., Feb.26 will include as speakers The Pioneer Institute’s Director of the Center for School Reform, Jamie Gass; and Kaila Webb, Wellesley College Class of 2020 and student co-director of The Freedom Project.

Gass will give an overview of the 2019 Math and English Common Core results and provide context and his analysis of the academic initiative.

Webb will discuss the Freedom Project’s aims to bring diversity of thought onto college campuses. Webb double majors in Chinese and Environmental Science, with a goal to work on international environmental policy.

EVENT: Wellesley Republican Town Committee meeting, presentation, social

DATE: Wed., Feb. 26, 2020

SOCIAL: 6:30

PRESENTATION: 7:30

TIME: 7:30pm – 9pm

LOCATION: Wellesley Community Center, 291 Washington St.