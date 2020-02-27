Wellesley Rotary Club to host youth development expert, March 3

Rotary Club of Wellesley will host Joe Roberts of Terriers Sports and Community Investors to discuss current challenges and opportunities in youth development, Tuesday, March 3rd, at The Wellesley College Club.

Roberts will share his perspective on the challenges faced by today’s youth including how the use of electronics and social media have resulted in decreased physical activity. Equally disturbing trends in youth sports prioritizing achievement, competition, and travel at the expense of play and community-based recreation have resulted in decreased teen participation and dramatic increases in teen obesity, anxiety, and depression.

Roberts is a lifelong Wellesley resident and graduate of The Boston University School of Management, where he was the varsity baseball captain and a Greater Boston Collegiate League All Star. Joe proudly shares he didn’t play any organized sports until he was eleven years old, enjoying his childhood playing “backyard ball” with his neighborhood friends.

Wellesley Rotary welcomes the public to join them for a timely and important discussion. All are welcome for the light buffet ($30 charge) and easy conversation beginning at 6:15pm. Please make a reservation on the club’s website calendar or call 781-591-0759 to speak with a board member.

When making a reservation, please indicate if you will have the meal in the comment section of the registration. The 7pm – 8pm meeting will address Rotary business and feature our guest speaker. Feel free to arrive at 7pm to attend just the meeting and hear our guest speaker.

The Rotary Club of Wellesley is one of Wellesley’s oldest community service groups and conducts local programs to benefit the Town of Wellesley. The public is always invited to any Rotary program. Please check the web site www.wellesleyrotary.org for times and location.