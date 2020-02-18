Wellesley school news: Model UN team hits the road; Redistricting map vote on tap; Help us share spring sports updates

Our weekly round-up of Wellesley, Mass., school news. Please message us if you’re interested in sponsoring future editions of this feature: [email protected]

Wellesley High Model UN Club hits the road

The Model UN Club, which involves roleplaying delegates to the United Nations and simulating UN committees, recently attended YaleMUN, and are readying for an event in New York City.

Date for Redistricting Maps vote

On Feb. 25 the Wellesley School Committee plans to vote on Upham/Hardy redistricting maps.

Wellesley Schools vacation week

The Wellesley Public Schools will be closed for school vacation week starting Monday, Feb. 17. Classes will resume on Monday, Feb. 24.