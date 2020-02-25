Wellesley schools news: Middle School celebrates Year of the Rat; Film about prescription drug dangers: Addams Family coming to Dana Hall

Our summary of the latest Wellesley schools news.

Middle School celebrates Chinese New Year

The 10th annual Wellesley Middle School Chinese New Year Celebration hosted by teacher Min Zhou and her Mandarin language students drew hundreds of attendees for some Year of the Rat fun.

With support from the Middle School PTO and Parent Chinese New Year celebration committee led by Lily Cho, attendees were treated to traditional entertainment, including a lion dance, Guzheng music performance by Amanda Wang, and a yo-yo display by D. Zhang. Dumpings and lo mein were among the menu items, and games including chopstick races and Jianzi (hackysack). Calligraphy, brush painting and trivia were also on the agenda.

Everyone even received a red envelope filled with treats on their way out.

(Photos courtesy of Alicia Talanian)

Screening of If Only, film about prescription drug dangers

The Wellesley High School PTSO and Wellesley Youth Commission will present a screening of If Only, a film that demonstrates the dangers of prescription drug misuse and abuse. Put out by The Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation and Millennium Health, the film follows the story of two teenage boys who experiment with and become addicted to drugs. The screening will take place on Tues., March 17, 7pm, at the Katherine L. Babson Jr. Auditorium at Wellesley High School.

Dana Hall presenting The Addams Family musical in March

The Dana Hall Middle School presents its spring musical, The Addams Family, on Wednesday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m., and Thursday, March 5, at 2 p.m., in Bardwell Auditorium. The performances are free and open to the public.

The Addams Family [email protected] musical keeps the spirit of the original Broadway show intact while making changes to songs and scenes for younger actors.

Bardwell Auditorium is located on the Dana Hall campus at 37 Cameron Street. Please note that Bardwell is not wheelchair accessible. For more information, please call (781) 235-3010 ext. 2731 or visit www.danahall.org.

