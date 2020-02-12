Wellesley Schools News — vacation week dates; MCAS coming up; kindergarten round-up; and more

Thanks to Fay School for sponsoring this week’s edition of Wellesley Schools News. Fay School is a day and boarding school for students in Kindergarten through grade nine. Schedule a tour and find out how Fay School students acquire the foundation for a meaningful life.

Wellesley Schools vacation week

The Wellesley Public Schools will be closed for school vacation week starting Monday, Feb. 17. Classes will resume on Monday, Feb. 24.

Date for Redistricting Maps vote

On February 25 the School Committee will vote on Upham/Hardy redistricting maps.

Kindergarten Round-up date

The Wellesley Public Schools Kindergarten Registration for academic year 2020 – 2021 will take place on two dates: Wednesday, February 12, 3:00 – 6:00pm, and Saturday, March 7, 9:00am-12:00pm. The registration is for children 5 years of age on or before August 31, 2020. Please bring registration forms and required documents to the Round Up. More here.

LOCATION: Sprague Elementary School Library, 401 School St, Wellesley MA 02482

If required, nurse follow-up and English Learner screenings will occur at individual schools by appointment. Questions regarding Kindergarten registration should be directed to District Registrar Nancy Costigliola at 781-446-6210 ;5600 or [email protected]

Spring MCAS testing coming up, Wellesley High School

The upcoming MCAS testing dates have been announced. 10th graders will take the English Language Arts part of the test in March, and Math in May. 9th graders will take Science in June.

The first important date for all 10th graders is Wednesday, March 11th from 7:40am – 8:29am for Infrastructure Testing with the school’s Technology department. Students will have the opportunity to address any technical issues ahead of time. All students should bring their laptop with them.

Here’s more information, including a link to the full MCAS schedule.

Elementary schools MCAS dates

Grade 3 will take the English Language Arts test on April 14 & April 16

Grade 3 will take the Math test on May 11 & May 12

Grade 4 will take ELA on April 6 & April 7

Grade 4 will take Math on May 7 & May 8

Grade 5 will take ELA on April 2 & April 3

Grade 5 will take math on May 4 & May 5

Grade 5 will take Science/Tech on May 14 & May 15

PAWS registration is open for 2020 – 21 school year

PAWS pre-school for children ages 2.9 (by Sept. 1) – pre-K teaches children in an engaging environment where they learn primarily through developmentally appropriate play experiences. PAWS has been designated a developmentally appropriate, high quality program by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) through its participation in a national, voluntary, accreditation system designed to help early childhood programs meet high professional standards.

Registration info here. Prospective parents must attended an informational meeting and tour. The school is located at 63 Hastings St., behind Fiske Elementary School.

Dana Hall students donate to divert

The Dana Hall community for the third year running pulled in thousands of pounds of clothing at its annual Textile Drive. The drive pitted various groups on campus against one another for some friendly competition while simultaneously diverting items from local landfills. By the end of the week, Dana Hall collected more than 2,300 pounds of textiles to be donated or recycled, with Middle School students collecting the most:

Pounds of clothing diverted:

Middle School: 1,193 lbs.

Faculty/Staff: 515 lbs.

9th/11th grades: 315 lbs.

10th/12th grades: 312 lbs.

TOTAL: 2,335 lbs. Green Action Committee (GAC) Co-Head J. Yu ’20 said, “Having those big piles during the week made people realize the amount of clothes we can save. It is also a very direct way for people to be sustainable and do something good for Earth. I am a big advocate for taking real actions, and this activity is a really good example of that.” The drive was spearheaded by the Upper School GAC and the Middle School Green Team, with help from advisors Mary Frances Hanover and Tamara Nikuradse as well as parent volunteers who weighed, sorted and hauled away the donations to either Bay State Textiles, Cradles to Crayons or Rosie’s Place. No lie, Tenacre School students perform Pinnochio Tenacre School third-graders performed a dynamic and musical version of Pinnochio on Fri., Feb 7. Who knew what kind of mischief this famous fictitious puppet would get into — on his very first day of school! Would Pinocchio follow Geppetto’s instructions to stop briefly at the bookshop on his way through the piazza? Or would the sly Mr. Fox and a silly sidekick Cat convince Pinocchio to spend his two pence on a more interesting investment?