Wellesley schools round-up: Tenacre Super Saturdays; WMS Mathcounts going to States; Supt. asked to cut 75K; High schoolers register to vote

Wellesley Middle School Math team is counted in for States

Congratulations to the WMS Mathcounts Team. The team’s performance at last Saturday’s Chapter meet earned members a spot in the State competition at Wentworth Institute of Technology in March. Team member Alan Song had a big meet, placing 4th overall out of nearly 200 competitors.

WHS Academic Decathlon team headed to MIT competition

The Wellesley HS Academic Decathlon team, led by co-captains Shayla King and Arnav Jain, on Feb. 1 placed third overall at regionals and won first in the team Super Quiz event. King placed first in the honors division, and Jain placed first in the scholastic division. Strong showings were also brought by Eric Yang, Jacob Landau, Ray Chang, and co-captain Derek Mui. The team now advances to the state competition hosted by MIT later this month, where they hope to qualify for nationals at Anchorage, Alaska. There’s just one thing holding them back: the Ac Dec team needs more members. They are looking to fill out their varsity division. If interested, email Shayla King at [email protected] Academic Decathlon is a national and international competition that includes seven objective tests (math, literature, social science, art, music, science, and economics) focused on a common theme. The 2019-20 theme is “In Sickness and

Health: Exploration of Illness and Wellness.” In addition to the seven theme-based objective tests, there are three subjective events (speech, essay, and interview). In order to beat teams from other schools and earn medals, decathletes must spend time reviewing college-level material, write a short speech, write an essay, and get interviewed. Competitions end with a game show-like Super Quiz relay, which is a fun, low-pressure event.

Discussed at the Jan. 28 School Committee (SC) meeting:

– The SC directed the Superintendent to propose reductions for the FY21 budget totaling $75,000.

– There was an update on the redistricting process and a general update on the Hardy/Upham project.

Wellesley Media video here.

The next School Committee Meeting will be on Feb. 11 at Town Hall, 6:30pm. Redistricting will be discussed at this public hearing.

Wellesley High students register to vote

On Tuesday, Feb. 4, Wellesley High School students welcomed the League of Women Voters’ assistance in registering to vote. Many of Wellesley’s seniors are, or will turn, 18 in time to make their voices heard in the upcoming elections: the presidential primary on March 3, Wellesley Town Election on March 17 and the general election on November 3. The deadline to register to vote in the primary is Feb. 12. To register online: https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ ovr/

Kindergarten Round-up dates

Please note the two dates for Wellesley Public Schools Kindergarten Registration for academic year 2020 – 2021 for children 5 years of age on or before August 31, 2020. Please bring registration forms and required documents to the Round Up. More here.

DATES: Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 3:00-6:00 PM (snow date 2/26/20)

Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM (snow date 3/14/20)

LOCATION: Sprague Elementary School Library, 401 School St, Wellesley MA 02482

If required, nurse follow-up and English Learner screenings will occur at individual schools by appointment. Questions regarding Kindergarten registration should be directed to District Registrar Nancy Costigliola at 781-446-6210 ;5600 or [email protected]

WHS Course Selection meeting

Course selection at the high school level can be challenging, but families don’t have to go it alone. On Feb. 12 at 9am in the WHS Faculty Dining Room, representatives from the following departments will be on hand to explain the process and to answer questions: English; Classical and Modern Languages; Social Studies; and the Evolutions program. For more information: – The Program of Studies includes all course listings.

– there is a video that covers Math, Computer Science and History

-there is a video two that covers Science, Business and Technology

– Guidance Department

Scholarship applications Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club is accepting scholarship applications for 2020-2021 through March 1, 2020. Dana Hall student-directed play: PUFFS on Feb. 7

Dana Hall School presents its student-directed play, PUFFS, on Friday, Feb. 7, at 7:30 p.m., in Bardwell Auditorium. The performance is free and open to the public. PUFFS, written by Matt Cox and produced by special arrangement with Samuel French, tells the tale of seven years at a certain school of wizardry, but not from the perspective of who you’d expect. The production is directed by Katherine Ward ’20, Katherine Profy ’20 and Madi Kastner ’23. Bardwell Auditorium is located on the Dana Hall campus at 37 Cameron St. Please note that Bardwell is not wheelchair accessible. For more information, please call (781) 235-3010 ext. 2731 or visit www.danahall.org.