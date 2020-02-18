Deadlines approaching for Wellesley scholarships

The Tau Beta Beta Scholarship Fund is now accepting applications for college scholarship grants from young women who will be graduating from high school in the spring of 2020. Candidates must be from Wellesley, Newton or Brookline. They must have sound academic standing and be in need of financial aid.

The website, taubetabeta.org, provides an application form and additional information. It also provides a contact form for other

questions.

Applications will be accepted through March 7, 2020. Interviews for candidates will be held during the third week of April.

Wellesley Teachers Association, Future Educators Scholarship (For WHS Seniors Only) The Wellesley Teachers Association Future Educators Scholarship was established to benefit one Wellesley High School senior who plans to pursue a career in education. The applicant must demonstrate that he or she has a genuine interest in becoming a teacher and also demonstrate that he or she has taken steps in pursuit of that goal. The scholarship will be awarded one time for the first year the student matriculates to college in the amount of $1,500. Applicants must be in good academic standing at Wellesley High School and students should provide evidence of enrollment in a post-graduation educational program. The application deadline is April 1, 2020. Finalists will interview in front of a selection committee in early May. Samuel M. Graves Scholarship (For WHS seniors only) The Wellesley Teachers Association Samuel M. Graves Scholarship benefits Wellesley High School students who have shown academic excellence and demonstrate financial need. Applicants must be in good academic standing at Wellesley High School and students should provide evidence of enrollment in a post-graduation educational program. Finalists must include at least four teacher references on their application, and the selection committee will elicit these recommendations from WHS teachers. The application deadline is April 1, 2020 Peebles Scholarship (For Children of WTA Members) The Wellesley Teachers Association Peebles Scholarship was established to honor the memory of Principal James M. Peebles, who served at Wellesley Junior High School for 25 years. The scholarship benefits WTA members’ children who are graduating from any high school and pursuing further educational opportunities. A child does not have to be graduating from Wellesley High School to be eligible. Members must be in good standing and students should provide evidence of enrollment in a post-graduation educational program. The application deadline is April 1, 2020.