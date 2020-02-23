Wellesley Transportation provides airport, local, and long-distance service

SPONSORED POST: Let Wellesley Transportation help you and your family with all your transportation needs. Owned and operated by Thomas Shinnick since 1995, Wellesley Transportation, formerly known as College Taxi, has been proudly serving Wellesley and the surrounding communities for over 90 years. Originally established in 1926, Wellesley Transportation provides on-time airport, local and long-distance transportation in luxury vehicles. For reservations, call or text 781-235-2200.

If the idea of driving to the airport exhausts you before you even start your trip, let Wellesley Transportation’s professional licensed livery service get you there. Trade in the stress of fighting traffic and finding parking for a reliable, service-oriented, and safe experience.

All Wellesley Transportation drivers are commercially insured and registered, with spotless driving records.

Wellesley Transportation can:

Transport you both locally or long-distance

Pick up visitors from the airport and bring them to your door

Meet you or your visitors at convenient designated limo areas at the airport

Get all passengers and baggage safely into the vehicle

Thomas’ excellent communication skills will ensure that you will get the right vehicle to transport your entire party to your destination. For reservations, call or text 781-235-2200.