Wellesley wishes Herlda a happy 109th birthday

The town of Wellesley issued a proclamation on Friday, Feb. 28 in recognition of resident Herlda Senhouse’s 109th birthday. If only she’d been born on Feb. 29, she’d only be a fraction of that with all those non-leap years worked in.

But Senhouse is spry nonetheless.

Friends, family members and town officials celebrated with her during a party in Wellesley where she received a proclamation from the Wellesley Board of Selectmen congratulating her on this milestone and well-wishes from many in attendance. Senhouse was born in Piedmont, W.V., as 1 of 10 children, and moved to Woburn, Mass., in 1927. She married William Senhouse in 1933 and they were married for 62 years until his passing. She worked as a nanny for years, and has lived in Wellesley for 37 years.

Senhouse is holder of the Boston Post Cane as Wellesley’s oldest resident.

She attributes her longevity to her many friends, her church family at Myrtle Baptist Church in Newton, and her zest for life When asked if she was planning a big celebration for her birthday, Senhouse said she’d rather go to Atlanta, where she has family, and visit Tyler Perry Studios.

Subscribe to get Swellesley’s daily email newsletter