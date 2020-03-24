A 24-hour window on Wellesley during coronavirus sheltering in place

If you take Gov. Baker’s advisory to heart to stay at home, know that you can always keep an eye on Wellesley from afar via the ongoing live stream camera stationed at Wellesley Police headquarters.

People are probably on their best behavior in that particular space, which doesn’t make for the most compelling viewing. People walking by with babies or dogs or someone turning off or on to Washington Street without using a signal passes for excitement.

