Business Buzz (sponsored by Wellesley Transportation): Wellesley Bank signs to disappear; introducing Jhellen House of Beauty; it’s definitely not Bertucci’s; MassBay nursing program #1;

This week’s Wellesley Business Buzz is sponsored by Wellesley Transportation. Owned and operated by Thomas Shinnick since 1995, Wellesley Transportation, formerly known as College Taxi, has been proudly serving Wellesley and the surrounding communities for over 90 years. Originally established in 1926, Wellesley Transportation provides on-time airport, local and long-distance transportation in luxury vehicles. For reservations, call or text 781-235-2200.

The big Wellesley business news this week has been about local outfits responding to coronavirus (COVID-19), which has included temporary closings, deep cleanings and other efforts to limit germiness. But there’s plenty of other business news in town, too:

Wellesley Bank signs to disappear in fall

Wellesley Bank, which is getting gobbled up by Cambridge Trust, has disclosed to customers that its signs will be changing in October. Wellesley Bank opened its doors in 1911.

Jhellen House of Beauty: From facials to waxing to massages

The awning for Glamour Tan is gone at 159 Linden St. and in its place is one for Jhellen House of Beauty, a new spa that does offer tanning services but plenty more, too, according to owner Jessica Hellen.

Services include micropigmentation, described as “semi-permanent drawing of eyelids, lips and eyebrows.” Facials, waxing, Swedish massage, make-up, hairdos, and coolsculpting are all on the menu of services.

Tanning sessions are walk-in, but all other services are by appontment, which you can make online or by phone.

Bertucci’s space: No restaurant, but at least a food-related firm

If you were holding out hope that the Bertucci’s space at Playhouse Square might become home to another restaurant, it’s time to focus your hopes elsewhere. But a business dubbed Grove Services that is moving into the space is at least in the food business: it’s an international frozen protein distributor and supplier.

President Victor Spivak started to make his mark in this industry back in the early 1990s, according to Grove Services, by developing a poultry business in Russia. Beef, grains and pork are also on this outfit’s menu.

Grove Services already has a spot at 100 William St., in Wellesley and it’s unclear whether it is moving or expanding into the Playhouse Square location (we’ve reached out).

One thing’s for sure: This business isn’t standard fare for Wellesley, as a quick scroll through its Instagram account reveals.

MassBay Registered Nursing Program Ranked #1 in Massachusetts

MassBay Community College has been ranked as the #1 Registered Nursing (RN) Program in Massachusetts for 2020 by RegisteredNursing.org, a nursing advocacy organization.

MassBay Director of Nursing, Dr. Jean Dyer said, “Our Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program has had a 100% pass-rate for our graduates on the NCLEX-RN licensure exam over the past three years, and for the first time our Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) program also earned a 100% first-time pass-rate, which speaks to the excellent education students receive at MassBay.”