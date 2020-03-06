Wellesley road safety concerns yield meeting on March 10

The Wellesley Traffic Committee will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, March 10, at the Wellesley Police Department to discuss safety improvements at 2 intersections.

Residents and neighbors are invited to give feedback on a plan to add additional stop signs at the Curve Street, Sunset Road and Harvard Street intersection. Discussion will begin at 6 p.m.

According to Wellesley Police Lt. Scott Showstead, the police have had “a lot of complaints from the Harvard/Curve Street residents about vehicles cutting through the neighborhood while traveling between Weston Rd, Linden St, and Oak St. Harvard and Sunset cross each other and then Harvard intersects with Curve. None of the intersections are currently posted with any signage. It is somewhat of an untraditional intersection, so we explored some options that would make the right of ways and rules of the road clearer to vehicles traveling on what were traditionally less travelled neighborhood roadways. There is no significant crash data, however, the geometry of the intersections and data we collected on traffic patterns lends enough support to discuss the potential installation of 1 to 3 stop signs.”

At 7:30 p.m., you can give feedback on a plan to add a stop sign on Linden Street at the intersection of the Rockland Street bridge.

According to Lt. Showstead: “When the Rockland Street bridge was redone some years ago the installation of a stop sign was discussed for Linden Street traffic heading east, however, a warning sign about traffic crossing from over the bridge was installed instead. Over time that intersection has been the topic of numerous complaints and inquiries about who has the right of way. We asked Beta Engineering to look at the intersection and after consultation with the Traffic Committee it was determined that the installation of a stop sign would improve safety and clarify the right of way at the intersection. There is no significant crash data for this intersection either, but there are many passed on stories of near misses and confusion.”

If you are unable to attend the hearing but would like to send comments prior to the meeting date, please email Wellesley Police Lt. Scott Showstead.

More: Wellesley electrical box artists chosen

Subscribe to get Swellesley’s daily email newsletter

MORE:

More about the future of Wellesley’s streets

Wellesley Square redevelopment plan raises parking, traffic concerns