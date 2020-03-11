Coronavirus update: Babson students need to be out by March 21

Babson College in Wellesley has announced that “as a proactive measure against the spread of COVID-19, Babson College will transition all classes fully online beginning Friday, March 13 and will remain online through the end of the Spring semester.”

According to Babson, “Students will be able to meet academic requirements remotely. We are requiring students to move out of their residence halls by March 21. We acknowledge that this is a challenge for all, and recognize that some students will need to remain in campus housing due to travel or other unique circumstances. More specific information and guidance will be communicated tomorrow.”

Babson hopes to be able to hold commencement in the spring.

Colleges have been announcing drastic measures left and right this week due to coronavirus concerns, with MIT nixing classes next week and going online only March 30, Harvard requiring students to move out within the week, and other schools making moves as well.

