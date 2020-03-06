Dramatic Wellesley beaver rescue caught on video

The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Field Services assisted Wellesley Animal Control on Thursday rescuing a distressed beaver at the Cordingly Dam Fish Passage along the Charles River, where water rushes pretty darn hard.

According to the Animal Rescue League, the animal had been seen in the same spot below the footbridge since Sunday, and many residents had called Wellesley Animal Control.

With an audience of onlookers watching from the footbridge, agents lured the beaver into a net and hoisted it to the ledge. The beaver was then coaxed into a carrier and transported to a wildlife rehabilitation center. The beaver was weak but did not appear injured.

The animal did not appear to be injured in any way, however he’s likely malnourished given the fact that he remained in the same spot for several days and was seemingly too weak to swim.

