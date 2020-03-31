Easter bunny won’t be denied in Wellesley

While Easter traditions in Wellesley, such as the Recreation Department’s 16th annual spring thaw egg hunt, have been nixed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, bunnies are making their presence felt in town as April 12 and Easter Sunday approach.

Lots of bunnies are skittering around Wellesley lawns, but then there are also these decorative rabbits adorning the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and Fuller Road.

And Swellesley contributor Dennis McCormick shared this photo of a fine rabbit on Summit Road.

Many houses of worship in Wellesley have converted to online services, so expect Easter celebrations to be taken to the internet.

