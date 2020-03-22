Feast & Fettle will deliver a gourmet Easter meal right to your Wellesley door

This difficult time has many stressed about shopping from store to store. Feast & Fettle will provide you with gourmet, fully-prepared meals so all you have to do is relax and spend time with loved ones over a wholesome meal.

Feast & Fettle positions themselves as the next best thing to a personal chef. Each F&F meal is carefully prepared by professional chefs at the company’s local kitchen, then delivered right to your door. Free delivery by their in-house staff will take place on Saturday, April 11th.

The top-rated meal delivery service is available in Wellesley and all its surrounding towns (Weston, Wayland, Newton, Needham, Natick, Brookline), as well as many other Massachusetts towns. All meals are delivered fresh in insulated bags with commercial-grade ice packs.

For the special holiday menu there is no membership required, and parties of any size can be accommodated. All dishes are labeled and include specific allergen tags for wheat, tree nuts, peanuts, milk, eggs, shellfish, and soy. The Easter order deadline is Sunday, April 5th, at noon. Here’s a link to their full menu and everything you need to know about how to place your Easter order. Feast & Fettle’s 2020 Easter Menu: Mains

Herb Crusted Lamb Chop

Brown Sugar Mustard Baked Ham

Sweet English Pea & Caramelized Onion Ravioli w/ Parmesan Cream Sauce Sides

Honey-Thyme Roasted Carrots

Classic Mashed Potatoes

Green Beans with Sliced Almonds & Garlic-Herb Compound Butter

Greenhouse Crunch Salad w/ Sweet Vidalia Onion Dressing

Herb Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes

Seven Stars® Durum Rolls Add-ons



Wrights Dairy Farm® Easter Centerpiece Cake (6in)

Wrights Dairy Farm® Carrot Cake

Wrights Dairy Farm® Hot Cross Buns

Seven Stars® Vermont Cheddar Round