International Women’s Day event in Wellesley, March 8th

Wellesley Women’s Initiatives in partnership with the World Of Wellesley invites the community to join them in celebrating International Women’s Day 2020 at Wellesley Congregational Church, 2 Central St, on Sunday March 8, 2pm – 4 pm. There will be music, dance, art activities and speakers to inspire girls and women of all ages. This year’s theme is to celebrate women, support equity — regardless of divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, socio-economic or political — and acknowledge that women must gain full and equal participation in global development.

A registration link is available at World Of Wellesley, which is co-sponsoring the event.

EVENT: International Women’s Day

WHEN: Sunday, March 8, 2pm – 4pm

LOCATION: Wellesley Congregational Church, 2 Central St., Wellesley, MA 02482

QUESTIONS: Please contact [email protected]