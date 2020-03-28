Introducing the Virtual Wellesley History & Memorabilia Museum

You can’t visit the Davis Museum, MFA, Children’s Museum, Aquarium…but you can spend as much time as you’d like at our virus-free Virtual Wellesley History & Memorabilia Museum. Let’s see the town, state or country shut this down.

We haven’t quite thought through the criteria for what belongs, but we’ll know it when we see it. Feel free to message us with your photos of items you think belong (please only send your own photos): [email protected]

Just a sampling of the attractions:

Authentic Ming Tsai business card (former owner/chef Blue Ginger restaurant)

Dump find: Wellesley puzzle

Autographed baseball from Wellesley native Nate Freiman, former major league baseball player

Merry-go-round that used to be in front of Star Market (now Whole Foods sits there)

Wellesley police trading cards and patch

Vintage Swellesley Report shirt

