Introducing the Virtual Wellesley History & Memorabilia Museum

You can’t visit the Davis Museum, MFA, Children’s Museum, Aquarium…but you can spend as much time as you’d like at our virus-free Virtual Wellesley History & Memorabilia Museum. Let’s see the town, state or country shut this down.

We haven’t quite thought through the criteria for what belongs, but we’ll know it when we see it. Feel free to message us with your photos of items you think belong (please only send your own photos): [email protected]

Just a sampling of the attractions:

wellesley magnet

 

Authentic Ming Tsai business card (former owner/chef Blue Ginger restaurant)

Blue Ginger Mind card Wellesley

 

Dump find: Wellesley puzzle

wellesley puzzle.

 

Autographed baseball from Wellesley native Nate Freiman, former major league baseball player

nate freiman baseball wellesley

 

Merry-go-round that used to be in front of Star Market (now Whole Foods sits there)

Wellesley MA Star Market carousel

 

Wellesley police trading cards and patch

wellesley police cards and patch

 

Vintage Swellesley Report shirt

swellesley shirt

